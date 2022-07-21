Advertisement

Buhl and Minico advance to Area C semifinals

Burley falls to the Idaho Falls Grizzlies
Burley falls to the Idaho Falls Grizzlies
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:33 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Buhl and Minico both won their Area C Legion A quarterfinal games Wednesday.

SCORES

Winner’s bracket

Buhl Tribe 7, Idaho Falls Knights 3

Idaho Falls Grizzlies 4, Burley Green Sox 3

Buhl will play the Idaho Falls Grizzlies Thursday at 4 p.m. at Burley High School.

Minico Storm 8, Thunder Ridge Titans 4

Minico will play the Pocatello Razorbacks at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Consolation bracket

Twin Falls Redhawks 15, Wood River Wranglers 0

Pocatello Rebels 8, Wendell 2

Idaho Falls Tigers 11, Jerome Cyclones 7

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Patricia Anderson was given a three year suspended service, one of which was fixed
Twin Falls provider given three year suspended service for fraud and obstruction
(File)
Twin Falls man dies in crash near American Falls
Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver stole a car, led law enforcement on a chase and...
Idaho State Police investigating pursuit, crash in south central Idaho
Crews from across the region are battling the Bray Fire, north of Bliss and west of Gooding.
UPDATE: Bray Fire burns 20,345 acres near Bliss
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Former prominent attorney expected to be charged in killings of wife and son, lawyer says

Latest News

Burley falls to the Idaho Falls Grizzlies
Buhl and Minico advance to Area C semifinals
Defending Mountain West champion Utah State only got three votes for the top spot
Boise State is the favorite to win Mountain Division for 10th year in a row
Buhl, Burley advance in Area C Legion tournament
Buhl, Burley advance in Area C Legion tournament
Minico uses eight innings to beat the Idaho Falls Tigers
Buhl, Burley advance in Area C Legion tournament