Buhl and Minico advance to Area C semifinals
Burley falls to the Idaho Falls Grizzlies
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:33 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Buhl and Minico both won their Area C Legion A quarterfinal games Wednesday.
SCORES
Winner’s bracket
Buhl Tribe 7, Idaho Falls Knights 3
Idaho Falls Grizzlies 4, Burley Green Sox 3
Buhl will play the Idaho Falls Grizzlies Thursday at 4 p.m. at Burley High School.
Minico Storm 8, Thunder Ridge Titans 4
Minico will play the Pocatello Razorbacks at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Consolation bracket
Twin Falls Redhawks 15, Wood River Wranglers 0
Pocatello Rebels 8, Wendell 2
Idaho Falls Tigers 11, Jerome Cyclones 7
