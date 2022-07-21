Buhl and Minico advance to Area C semifinals

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Buhl and Minico both won their Area C Legion A quarterfinal games Wednesday.

SCORES

Winner’s bracket

Buhl Tribe 7, Idaho Falls Knights 3

Idaho Falls Grizzlies 4, Burley Green Sox 3

Buhl will play the Idaho Falls Grizzlies Thursday at 4 p.m. at Burley High School.

Minico Storm 8, Thunder Ridge Titans 4

Minico will play the Pocatello Razorbacks at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Consolation bracket

Twin Falls Redhawks 15, Wood River Wranglers 0

Pocatello Rebels 8, Wendell 2

Idaho Falls Tigers 11, Jerome Cyclones 7

