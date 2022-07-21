Advertisement

Bureau of Reclamation expects lower than normal levels at Lake Walcott

(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:44 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bureau of Reclamation officials said on Thursday that the public should expect lower than normal levels of water at Lake Walcott from mid-August through October.

They say the lake may be up to three to five feet lower than it normally is due to the need to manage low reservoir levels throughout the system as a result of lower than normal runoff.

The Fall adjustment is part of a wider effort to manage low reservoir levels and will only be used to mitigate large releases of sediment or to facilitate this year’s construction project for the American Falls Spillway Project.

Local water users, Idaho Power, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality are all coordinating with the Bureau of Reclamation.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Patricia Anderson was given a three year suspended service, one of which was fixed
Twin Falls provider given three year suspended service for fraud and obstruction
(File)
Twin Falls man dies in crash near American Falls
Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver stole a car, led law enforcement on a chase and...
Idaho State Police investigating pursuit, crash in south central Idaho
Crews from across the region are battling the Bray Fire, north of Bliss and west of Gooding.
UPDATE: Bray Fire burns 20,345 acres near Bliss
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Former prominent attorney expected to be charged in killings of wife and son, lawyer says

Latest News

Thursday evening's online weather update {7/21/2022}
Nye had previously served three terms in the Senate
Idaho Representative Mark Nye dies at 76
According to the DEA, fentanyl is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
Governor Little directs $1 million to fighting fentanyl in Idaho
The home's owner, Sean Mauldin, says all this happened almost by accident
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Mauldin House