Bureau of Reclamation expects lower than normal levels at Lake Walcott

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bureau of Reclamation officials said on Thursday that the public should expect lower than normal levels of water at Lake Walcott from mid-August through October.

They say the lake may be up to three to five feet lower than it normally is due to the need to manage low reservoir levels throughout the system as a result of lower than normal runoff.

The Fall adjustment is part of a wider effort to manage low reservoir levels and will only be used to mitigate large releases of sediment or to facilitate this year’s construction project for the American Falls Spillway Project.

Local water users, Idaho Power, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality are all coordinating with the Bureau of Reclamation.

