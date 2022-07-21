Advertisement

Chief deputy leaving Idaho attorney general’s office

The Idaho attorney general’s office is expected to see a number of departures going forward
Image of Great Seal of the State of Idaho displayed in a courtroom. (Source: KMVT image)
Image of Great Seal of the State of Idaho displayed in a courtroom. (Source: KMVT image)(KMVT)
By Keith Ridler
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:49 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane is leaving to become the executive director of the National Association of Attorneys General.

The group said Thursday that 10 state attorneys general, five Republicans and five Democrats, chose Kane following a national search.

The U.S. Army veteran spent just more than 20 years in the attorney general’s office. As chief deputy, he worked with lawmakers, state, local and federal government entities. Kane starts his new job in mid-September.

“He has the experience, skill, judgment, sense of humor and humility necessary to navigate the challenges of this role,” said Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller of Iowa, NAAG President. “Brian really cares about the AG community and treats people well. I’m confident that he will foster bipartisanship and collaboration among Attorneys General.”

“NAAG is an organization near and dear to my heart and I’m thrilled with Brian’s selection as its next executive director,” said Idaho Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. “He’s been an integral part of my leadership team and has the right skill set to successfully lead NAAG in 2022 and beyond.”

Kane received a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from the University of Idaho. He received his legal degree from Lewis and Clark Law School.

“I look forward to meeting with each NAAG member individually and continuing the great bipartisan work of our nation’s attorneys general,” Kane said.

The Idaho attorney general’s office is expected to see a number of departures going forward following former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador defeating five-term incumbent Wasden in the May primary.

Wasden is well known for running the office with a strategy of simply calling balls and strikes. Labrador, if he wins in November in the general election, has said the office will be more partisan.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Patricia Anderson was given a three year suspended service, one of which was fixed
Twin Falls provider given three year suspended service for fraud and obstruction
(File)
Twin Falls man dies in crash near American Falls
Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver stole a car, led law enforcement on a chase and...
Idaho State Police investigating pursuit, crash in south central Idaho
Crews from across the region are battling the Bray Fire, north of Bliss and west of Gooding.
UPDATE: Bray Fire burns 20,345 acres near Bliss
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Former prominent attorney expected to be charged in killings of wife and son, lawyer says

Latest News

Jerome Police join effort to stop aggressive drivers
Idaho Representative Dorothy Moon introduced bills aimed at strengthening election security
Concerns of voter fraud, and need for more safeguards, still circling Idaho
The Raven Chronicles
Filer man publishes medieval fantasy novel
Con Paulos celebrating centennial by giving back
Con Paulos celebrating centennial by giving back