Advertisement

COVID-19 variant BA.5 causing more reinfections, according to CDC

New omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks. (CNN, NOVAVAX)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:56 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As the latest wave of COVID-19 causes a surge of infections across the United States, more people are catching it for the second or even third time.

The rapidly spreading BA.5 subvariant is now causing about 80% of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S., according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of reinfections has almost doubled compared to previous waves.

Researchers blame a mix of factors for the jump, including waning immunity and mutations that have caused this variant to sneak past the body’s defenses.

Thankfully, reinfections do not seem to be happening back to back.

Researchers say that on average, people getting reinfected now last had COVID-19 about nine months ago.

Freddy Fernandez was hospitalized for five months and nearly died several times. (Source: ASSOCIATED PRESS, MAYO CLINIC, VALIDATED UGC, MERCY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Patricia Anderson was given a three year suspended service, one of which was fixed
Twin Falls provider given three year suspended service for fraud and obstruction
(File)
Twin Falls man dies in crash near American Falls
Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver stole a car, led law enforcement on a chase and...
Idaho State Police investigating pursuit, crash in south central Idaho
Crews from across the region are battling the Bray Fire, north of Bliss and west of Gooding.
UPDATE: Bray Fire burns 20,345 acres near Bliss
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Former prominent attorney expected to be charged in killings of wife and son, lawyer says

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’
FILE- Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas. following the Supreme...
GOP AGs ask Google not to limit anti-abortion clinic results
Two former Trump staffers are expected to testify at Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing.
Jan. 6 panel probes Trump’s 187 minutes as Capitol attacked
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims