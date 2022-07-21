Advertisement

EEK! ‘Halloween Ends’ debuts first trailer for trilogy’s final installment

James Jude Courtney stars in 2018's "Halloween."
James Jude Courtney stars in 2018's "Halloween."(Universal Studios)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:32 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Horror fanatics, get ready: The first trailer for “Halloween Ends” has dropped.

The movie will hit theaters Oct. 14. It is the third and final installment in the “Halloween” trilogy that began in 2018.

“Halloween Ends” follows 2018′s “Halloween” and 2021′s “Halloween Kills.”

Jamie Lee Curtis stars as Laurie Strode and will be facing Michael Myers “in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before,” according to the film’s synopsis from Universal Pictures.

“Only one of them will survive,” the studio added.

Universal Pictures said this will be Curtis’ last time returning as Laurie Strode.

You can watch the trailer here.

