Filer man publishes medieval fantasy novel

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For anybody who enjoys fantasy novels, a new book has been published, written by a man from Filer.

The Raven Chronicles hit bookshelves in 2022 but for author Anthony Butler, the idea came to him years ago.

“I’ve had the idea since about 2015, and I just kind of pieced together what the plot would be, just kind of developed the characters figured out what characters would be in the book and then by 2018 I became serious about putting it into words,” said author Anthony Butler.

The Raven Chronicles is the story of a bounty hunter named Raven.

The book follows her through her journey as a bounty hunter as she meets people along the way. He describes the book as medieval fantasy.

“On their adventure trying to get back to another kingdom, they met this mysterious person who basically changed her life forever, and the story kind of goes on from there,” said Butler.

In May of 2021, the book was finished. He sent it to Page Publishing out of Pennsylvania and was excited to hear they wanted to publish it.

“It’s always been a dream it’s kind of became a goal in 2018 after I got a couple of chapters written, it started to come together,” said Butler.

Currently, the book is for sale on Amazon, Barnes and Noble.com, Kindle, Google Books, Itunes, and Reader House.

He hopes the people of southern Idaho and beyond will enjoy it as much as he does.

“I’m also excited for people to read it, the feedback I’ve received so far is it’s a really good storyline,” said Butler.

