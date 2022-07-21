Filer School District to implement school resource officer

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many school districts in Twin Falls County are implementing new security measures, including Filer.

The Filer School District will be implementing its first-ever security resource officer for the upcoming school year.

According to Filer P.D., this has been a “long-time goal for both the city and the school district.”

The resource officer has received fire and EMS certifications, along with training in school resource management.

The school district will mainly utilize this position at the high school.

