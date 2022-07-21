Advertisement

Filer School District to implement school resource officer

The school district will mainly utilize this position at the high school
KMVT file photo of Filer High School
KMVT file photo of Filer High School(KMVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:17 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many school districts in Twin Falls County are implementing new security measures, including Filer.

The Filer School District will be implementing its first-ever security resource officer for the upcoming school year.

According to Filer P.D., this has been a “long-time goal for both the city and the school district.”

The resource officer has received fire and EMS certifications, along with training in school resource management.

The school district will mainly utilize this position at the high school.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Patricia Anderson was given a three year suspended service, one of which was fixed
Twin Falls provider given three year suspended service for fraud and obstruction
(File)
Twin Falls man dies in crash near American Falls
Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver stole a car, led law enforcement on a chase and...
Idaho State Police investigating pursuit, crash in south central Idaho
Crews from across the region are battling the Bray Fire, north of Bliss and west of Gooding.
UPDATE: Bray Fire burns 20,345 acres near Bliss
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Former prominent attorney expected to be charged in killings of wife and son, lawyer says

Latest News

ISP logo
ISP issues missing persons alert for elderly man
Twin Falls School District Office. (KMVT/KSVT)
Twin Falls School District approves recommendation for armed guards
A photo from the Idaho Bureau of Land Management shows the Bray Fire
Southern Idaho has no fire restrictions amid spate of human-caused fires
Thursday evening's online weather update {7/21/2022}