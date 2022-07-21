Former CSI basketball player named Assistant Athletic Director

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho announced on Thursday they have named former CSI basketball player Daequon Montreal as their Assistant Athletic Director.

Montreal played basketball at CSI from 2007 to 2009 before graduating and continuing his college career at Boise State University. He played professionally overseas in Australia before returning to Twin Falls in 2016 and becoming the athletic director at Lighthouse Christian School.

“CSI is a very special place and I am so excited to be coming back to a place I called home as a player. I am thankful and blessed to be able to work alongside the amazing community we have in Twin Falls,” Montreal said in a release from CSI. “I look forward to working with some of the best coaches and staff in the country.”

“We are very excited to have Daequon join our staff and be part of the CSI family again,” said CSI Athletic Director Joel Bate. “Daequon brings all the qualities we were looking for in this position. He has athletic director experience, he knows the Twin Falls community and understands what CSI Athletics is about.”

