Advertisement

Former CSI basketball player named Assistant Athletic Director

Montreal has been the Athletic Director at Lighthouse Christian since 2016
Montreal will become the Assistant Athletic Director at the College of Southern Idaho
Montreal will become the Assistant Athletic Director at the College of Southern Idaho
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:01 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho announced on Thursday they have named former CSI basketball player Daequon Montreal as their Assistant Athletic Director.

Montreal played basketball at CSI from 2007 to 2009 before graduating and continuing his college career at Boise State University. He played professionally overseas in Australia before returning to Twin Falls in 2016 and becoming the athletic director at Lighthouse Christian School.

“CSI is a very special place and I am so excited to be coming back to a place I called home as a player. I am thankful and blessed to be able to work alongside the amazing community we have in Twin Falls,” Montreal said in a release from CSI. “I look forward to working with some of the best coaches and staff in the country.”

“We are very excited to have Daequon join our staff and be part of the CSI family again,” said CSI Athletic Director Joel Bate. “Daequon brings all the qualities we were looking for in this position. He has athletic director experience, he knows the Twin Falls community and understands what CSI Athletics is about.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Patricia Anderson was given a three year suspended service, one of which was fixed
Twin Falls provider given three year suspended service for fraud and obstruction
(File)
Twin Falls man dies in crash near American Falls
Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver stole a car, led law enforcement on a chase and...
Idaho State Police investigating pursuit, crash in south central Idaho
Crews from across the region are battling the Bray Fire, north of Bliss and west of Gooding.
UPDATE: Bray Fire burns 20,345 acres near Bliss
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Former prominent attorney expected to be charged in killings of wife and son, lawyer says

Latest News

Buhl and Minico advance to Area C semifinals
Buhl and Minico advance to Area C semifinals
Burley falls to the Idaho Falls Grizzlies
Buhl and Minico advance to Area C semifinals
Defending Mountain West champion Utah State only got three votes for the top spot
Boise State is the favorite to win Mountain Division for 10th year in a row
Buhl, Burley advance in Area C Legion tournament
Buhl, Burley advance in Area C Legion tournament