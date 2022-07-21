Governor Little directs $1 million to fighting fentanyl in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday, Idaho Governor Brad Little devoted $1 million to combatting fentanyl use in the state of Idaho.

“A trace of fentanyl the size of a grain of salt is enough to kill you, and many times it is laced into other pills or drugs – even black-market vape cartridges – and you won’t even know it. Meth and fentanyl seizures have dramatically increased in Idaho and across the country. We must act now. Given the magnitude of the problem, we are acting immediately to turn the tide and protect Idaho families,” Governor Little said.

Little says the funds will be used in the coming weeks and will be used to purchase additional roadside testing equipment, thus tripling the state’s efforts to get the drug off the streets, as well as launching a media campaign to educate the public about the dangers of the disease.

The program will be coordinated by Idaho State Police.

ISP has deployed $250,000 approved by the Legislature as part of Little’s Leading Idaho plan for Operation Esta Perpetua, the plan to combat illegal drugs in Idaho.

Those funds are being used to hire more investigators and increase patrol hours for drug interdiction.

