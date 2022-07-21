Advertisement

Idaho Representative Mark Nye dies at 76

Nye was elected to the Idaho House of Representatives in 2014
Nye had previously served three terms in the Senate
Nye had previously served three terms in the Senate
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Representative Mark Nye has passed away at the age of 76, the Idaho Democratic Party announced on Thursday.

“Mark was an essential part of this community for so many years,” said Rep. James Ruchti. “Mark was a respected attorney, a huge supporter of ISU, and loved by the community. I think the thing I most respected about Mark was that he was kind to people. From the janitor to the CEO, he treated people with respect.”

Nye was elected to the Idaho House of Representatives in 2014 before being elected to the Senate in 2016 to replace the retiring Senator Roy Lacey.

Ruchti will run to replace Nye, who represented District 29 in Pocatello.

“Mark will be missed,” Ruchti said. “The community won’t be the same without him.”

