ISP issues missing persons alert for elderly man

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police have issued a missing persons alert for a man missing in the vicinity of Deep Creek Loop in Boundary County, Idaho.

Police are searching for 76-year-old Robert Wayne Swindle who was last seen around midnight or 1:00 a.m. on Thursday.

ENDANGERED MISSING ALERT-BOUNDARY COUNTY

Missing man in the vicinity of Deep Creek Loop in Boundary County. Search crews and law enforcement officers have been conducting a search for Robert Wayne Swindle, 76, who was last seen around 12:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m. On 7/21/22. pic.twitter.com/jHBSxFG5tn — ISP Alerts (@ISP_Alerts) July 21, 2022

He is described as being a white male around 6-foot-1 with balding white hair and brown eyes.

Swindle was last seen wearing dark colored jeans and possibly a t-shirt, though he may be shirtless and shoeless.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office at 208-267-3151.

