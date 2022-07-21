Advertisement

ISP issues missing persons alert for elderly man

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police have issued a missing persons alert for a man missing in the vicinity of Deep Creek Loop in Boundary County, Idaho.

Police are searching for 76-year-old Robert Wayne Swindle who was last seen around midnight or 1:00 a.m. on Thursday.

He is described as being a white male around 6-foot-1 with balding white hair and brown eyes.

Swindle was last seen wearing dark colored jeans and possibly a t-shirt, though he may be shirtless and shoeless.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office at 208-267-3151.

