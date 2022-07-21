Advertisement

Jerome Police join effort to stop aggressive drivers

This summer, 40 people have been killed in crashes in the Gem State thus far
(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Police Department is joining with law enforcement officers around Idaho in an effort to slow aggressive driving.

Starting this week, and running until the end of July, patrols will be dedicated to stopping aggressive drivers.

Their efforts come in the middle of the 100 deadliest days of summer, a period between Memorial Day and Labor Day that typically sees an increase in fatal crashes.

The Jerome Police Department defines aggressive driving as “following too closely, failing to yield, tailgating and speeding,” according to their Facebook page.

