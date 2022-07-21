Advertisement

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Mauldin House

You can find the Mauldin House at Twin Falls Farmer’s Market and on social media
The home's owner, Sean Mauldin, says all this happened almost by accident
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Twin Falls, one man has turned his yard into a business venture.

Known as the Mauldin House, Sean Mauldin’s home has been transformed into a garden where he grows produce for the Twin Falls Farmer’s Market.

“It was almost an accident,” Mauldin said. “I just came out here and started digging in the dirt one day and it just kind of grew into this, transformed into what it is now.”

Mauldin says with a little commitment and time, anyone who is physically able can see their yard turned into an urban farm like his. For him, the commitment began five years ago.

“One year to turn it into something like this and it’s taken about four years to get it looking like it does now,” he said.

Now, even while balancing other jobs, Mauldin keeps himself busy in the garden, growing anything he can get into the dirt. “Pretty much everything. Lots of flowers, obviously, herbs, vegetables, just pretty much any seeds I can get my hands on,” he said.

Mauldin hopes to serve as an example for the community around him. He thinks anyone with a yard has an opportunity at their fingertips.

“I’d love to see more of it. I’d love to be able to drive down the street and see like, every 10-15 houses, something like this. That way people would have access to high-quality food, everything would be cheaper, I think that’d be great,” Mauldin said.

You can find the Mauldin House at Twin Falls Farmer’s Market and on social media.

