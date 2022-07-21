Southern Idaho has no fire restrictions amid spate of human-caused fires

IDAHO, U.S.A. (KMVT/KSVT) — The past month has been quite active as far as fires go, as 17 human-caused fires have sprung up in the last three weeks.

A year ago, both B.L.M. and Sawtooth National Forest lands within south-central Idaho were placed under stage 1 fire restrictions. This year, the only restrictions in place are Sawtooth lands in Utah. We asked why this was.

“Currently, we do not meet the requirements for fire restrictions, and we don’t like to go into fire restrictions unless it’s absolutely necessary,” said Kelsey Brizendine, the fire information officer with the Twin Falls District of B.L.M.

So what are the requirements? They vary by region, but in south-central Idaho, we are missing one requirement: fuel moisture being above the 80th percentile.

Currently, fuel moistures sit below the 70th percentile throughout the region. “[With] The early rains we had, our water levels are still pretty good,” said Brizendine.

Because of the rain we saw in May and April, what used to be dirt last year has now become brush.

“In past years, when we didn’t have a lot of rain and we didn’t have a lot of grass and brush component, people had these accidents without realizing it,” Brizendine said.

The accidents they’re referring to? Sparks caused by dragging chains or improperly inflated tires on top of making sure chains are properly attached to vehicles, and proper tire inflation. Residents are also urged to avoid target shooting on dry and breezy days and to make sure campfires are cold to the touch before leaving their campsite.

“Public lands are for public use...and we don’t want to restrict that use with fire restrictions,” said Elizabeth Wharton of the Sawtooth National Forest Service. “By following these tips, the public can protect their public lands.”

Officials with the Forest Service say that while the criteria aren’t met now, that doesn’t mean they won’t be met soon. “We could be approaching the environmental conditions in the southern Sawtooths within the next two weeks,” said Wharton.

But at the end of the day, Brizendine says the public needs to be smart. “Going into fire restrictions shouldn’t be the thing that clicks into people’s minds to use caution, fire restrictions should be our last resort,” she said.

