Twin Falls County continues to grow

The county of Twin Falls continues to grow.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County as a whole is continuing to attract more people, specifically the cities of Buhl, Filer, Kimberly, and Murtaugh.

One realtor says there are myriad reasons as to why.

“Overall, we have a great reputation as far as community,” said Lisa Haney with 208 Realty. “You can ski and golf all in the same day, there is a river, rock climbing, all of those outdoor things you can do, as well as our economy is great.”

She says people who are retired are interested in living in the city of Twin Falls because of the vicinity to services, but those with families are happy to live a little farther away such as in Kimberly or Buhl.

“The outskirts really doesn’t matter you know, it’s still close enough, they don’t mind the drive or commute. It still has that small community feel but access to everything Twin Falls has to offer,” said Haney.

The interest in the area is resulting in more subdivisions. County Commissioner Don Hall says they are trying to preserve the agricultural land as much as possible.

This growth can put a strain on some services, however.

“Drive most development towards the municipalities that have the water, sewer, police services, fire services, ambulance services, all those things. But, as we see subdivisions that are maybe out in the county, that puts a strain on infrastructure like police, fire, ambulance, highway districts,” Hall said.

Hall says the county as a whole is working to manage the growth as best as possible but is glad to see people enjoying what the county has to offer.

“It can be challenging, but as I always say, a community is either growing or it’s dying. You can’t stay stagnant, that’s very difficult for a community to maintain,” he said.

