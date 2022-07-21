Advertisement

Twin Falls School District approves recommendation for armed guards

Twin Falls School District Office. (KMVT/KSVT)
Twin Falls School District Office. (KMVT/KSVT)(Garrett Hottle)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The plan for increased security in the Twin Falls School District is now a reality, as the Board of Trustees approved a recommendation for armed security guards.

Superintendent Brady Dickinson says the plan would add 10 security guards at its nine elementary schools, and Bridge Academy Middle School.

The plan uses federal resources to fund the increased security program; funding that only lasts through the next school year.

Additionally, Dickinson says they are pursuing a contract with Eagle Security, and they hope to have a contract in place by the first day of school.

Currently, there are school resource officers assigned to secondary schools within the district, but none at elementary schools.

