Bento, Luis Humberto

July 19, 2022, age 62
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JEROME—Luis Humberto Bento, 62, a resident of Jerome, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Luis was born on October 28, 1959 in Quatro, Ribeiras, Acores, the son of Jacinto Bento and Ludovina Bento.  He was raised and educated in Terciera, Acores.

Luis immigrated to the United States in 1973 and began working as a dairyman in California.  He married Maria Bento in 1981 and started a family.  He worked for several dairies in California until 1987 and settled in Idaho to start his own dairy business.  In 2003 he retired from the dairy business and became a truck driver.

He spent his free time working on cars and trucks as well as tending to his small farm.

He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids, telling stories of his past escapades.  One of his favorite stories to tell was when he wrestled with Andre the Giant.

Oftentimes a man of few words, but to those close to him, he was always quick to praise his children and their accomplishments.

There was never a moment where his hands were idle; epitomizing the hardworking man.

Luis married Arlene Arola on June 28, 2022; they made their home in Jerome.

He is survived by: his mother – Ludovina Bento; his wife – Arlene Arola; two sons- Luis Silveira Bento of California and Lawrence Silveira Bento of Alaska; three daughters – Marla Silveira Young and Amanda Silveira Bento, both of Idaho and Melissa Silveira Bento of Montana; four brothers – Jacinto Bento of Terceira, Acores, Francisco Bento, Aristides Bento and Silvino Bento, all of California; two sisters – Alda Cardoso and Ludovina Costa, both of California; six grandchildren – Matthew, Ben, Isaac, John, Adalyn and Jaxon.

He was preceded in death by: his father – Jacinto Bento; brother – Carlos Bento; and his sister – Lucia Ormonde.

Funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Gooding.  A viewing will be held from 10:00 am until service time at the Church.

Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

