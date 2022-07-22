Board revises water shortfall prediction for Snake River

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Water Resources announced Friday they are predicting a 52,600 acre-foot water shortfall for the Snake River as junior groundwater users face curtailment.

The new prediction represents a reduction in their shortfall prediction to senior priority water users in the Eastern Snake River region in the 2022 irrigation season.

Their initial prediction was a shortfall of 162,600 acres but was reduced due to wet and cool conditions in April and May. IDWR determined that the Twin Falls Canal Company and American Falls Reservoir District 2 were expected to experience material injury from groundwater pumping into the Eastern Snake River Plain.

As a result of the new prediction, IDWR will curtail more than 142 groundwater rights with priority dates junior to March 12, 1989 if the holders of those rights do not come into compliance with an approved mitigation plan with a groundwater district.

There are currently seven approved mitigation plans for the Eastern Snake River region.

Junior groundwater users affected by the Director’s final order were sent a copy of the order on July 20, according to a press release from the IDWR.

“By law, we have to keep people with senior water rights whole, and we want to make the junior groundwater pumpers aware that despite the settlement agreements between the Surface Water Coalition, IGWA, and the Participating Cities if junior groundwater pumpers are not participating in an approved mitigation plan, they could be subject to curtailment,” said Mathew Weaver, Deputy Director of IDWR.

Any groundwater user with an approved mitigation plan will avoid curtailment this year and in the future.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.