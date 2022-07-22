Advertisement

Buhl wins comfortably to earn a spot in the Area C title game

Minico loses in heartbreaker to Pocatello
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:24 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Good hitting and good pitching are always a recipe for success, and the Buhl Tribe have used it all week to advance to the Area C Legion A title game.

In Thursday’s semifinal, the Tribe had no trouble with the Idaho Falls Grizzlies.

Buhl Tribe 13, Idaho Falls Grizzlies 4

SEMIFINAL #2

Pocatello Razorbacks 8, Minico Storm 7 F/9

Buhl will play the Pocatello Razorbacks for the Area C Legion A title at 4 p.m. Friday at Burley High School.

Buhl has qualified for the state tournament.

Minico will need at least one win tomorrow in the consolation bracket to punch a ticket to state.

CONSOLATION BRACKET SCORES

Burley Green Sox 6, Idaho Falls Tigers 2

Pocatello Rebels 15, Burley Green Sox 12

After losing to Pocatello, Burley is eliminated.

Thunder Ridge Titans 16, Twin Falls Redhawks 9

Twin Falls is eliminated.

