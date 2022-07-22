Buhl wins comfortably to earn a spot in the Area C title game
Minico loses in heartbreaker to Pocatello
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Good hitting and good pitching are always a recipe for success, and the Buhl Tribe have used it all week to advance to the Area C Legion A title game.
In Thursday’s semifinal, the Tribe had no trouble with the Idaho Falls Grizzlies.
Buhl Tribe 13, Idaho Falls Grizzlies 4
SEMIFINAL #2
Pocatello Razorbacks 8, Minico Storm 7 F/9
Buhl will play the Pocatello Razorbacks for the Area C Legion A title at 4 p.m. Friday at Burley High School.
Buhl has qualified for the state tournament.
Minico will need at least one win tomorrow in the consolation bracket to punch a ticket to state.
CONSOLATION BRACKET SCORES
Burley Green Sox 6, Idaho Falls Tigers 2
Pocatello Rebels 15, Burley Green Sox 12
After losing to Pocatello, Burley is eliminated.
Thunder Ridge Titans 16, Twin Falls Redhawks 9
Twin Falls is eliminated.
Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.