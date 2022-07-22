Community comes together to buy body armor for every school resource officer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every school resource officer from Bliss to Malta and every town in between will now be equipped with rifle-rated body armor thanks to the support of the Magic Valley.

One local community member named Forest Anderson spearheaded the effort to equip every school resource officer with rifle-rated body armor.

This will triple the protection that they are currently wearing, which is rated for pistol cartridges.

Each school resource officer will wear two Dayton Body Armors in their vests.

Forest Anderson says they were able to raise $15,000 in one week.

“What we thought was if they are going to make the sacrifice and the willingness to protect our kids in the school, certainly we can make sure our officers are equipped with the best equipment available, and this Dayton Armor is the newest cutting edge, it’s the best stuff out there,” said Anderson.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department says they are so grateful to each and every member of the community who donated to raise enough money and they are glad to be a part of this community.

“Without their support, we wouldn’t be able to do all of this, and that idea that he is able to do all of this, he made sure he was the one who ordered all the stuff, got all the things, and now he is just donating them to each department, the idea that he is able to do all of those things, in our small area, is great,” said Captain Scott Bishop.

Each Dayton Armor costs $500, but the company gave him a discount when they heard what he was doing for the officers.

They will be wearing them in their vests from now on.

