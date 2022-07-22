Advertisement

Community comes together to buy body armor for every school resource officer

School resource officers to now have Dayton Body Armor thanks to the community.
School resource officers to now have Dayton Body Armor thanks to the community.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:46 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every school resource officer from Bliss to Malta and every town in between will now be equipped with rifle-rated body armor thanks to the support of the Magic Valley.

One local community member named Forest Anderson spearheaded the effort to equip every school resource officer with rifle-rated body armor.

This will triple the protection that they are currently wearing, which is rated for pistol cartridges.

Each school resource officer will wear two Dayton Body Armors in their vests.

Forest Anderson says they were able to raise $15,000 in one week.

“What we thought was if they are going to make the sacrifice and the willingness to protect our kids in the school, certainly we can make sure our officers are equipped with the best equipment available, and this Dayton Armor is the newest cutting edge, it’s the best stuff out there,” said Anderson.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department says they are so grateful to each and every member of the community who donated to raise enough money and they are glad to be a part of this community.

“Without their support, we wouldn’t be able to do all of this, and that idea that he is able to do all of this, he made sure he was the one who ordered all the stuff, got all the things, and now he is just donating them to each department, the idea that he is able to do all of those things, in our small area, is great,” said Captain Scott Bishop.

Each Dayton Armor costs $500, but the company gave him a discount when they heard what he was doing for the officers.

They will be wearing them in their vests from now on.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Patricia Anderson was given a three year suspended service, one of which was fixed
Twin Falls provider given three year suspended service for fraud and obstruction
Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver stole a car, led law enforcement on a chase and...
Idaho State Police investigating pursuit, crash in south central Idaho
(File)
Twin Falls man dies in crash near American Falls
Crews from across the region are battling the Bray Fire, north of Bliss and west of Gooding.
UPDATE: Bray Fire burns 20,345 acres near Bliss
A brush fire has broken out near Gooding
Cause determined in brush fire near Gooding

Latest News

Mysterious cases of hepatitis in children
Fit and Well Idaho: Cases of hepatitis continue to rise in children
Governor Little touted the funding as investment
Idaho finalizes and approves two parts of Little’s Leading Idaho plan
KMVT image July 2018 of Snake River near Twin Falls.
Board revises water shortfall prediction for Snake River
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Mauldin Farms
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Mauldin Farms