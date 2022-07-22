Advertisement

Firefighting helicopter crashes into Idaho river, 2 on board

The helicopter company said it would issue a full statement once information is confirmed
Nevada National Guard Chinook Helicopter. Not the Chinook mentioned in the article
Nevada National Guard Chinook Helicopter. Not the Chinook mentioned in the article(Terri Russell)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:39 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALMON, Idaho (AP) — A firefighting helicopter with two people aboard crashed Thursday afternoon in the Salmon River in Idaho, officials said.

“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm … a CH-47D Series ‘Chinook’ helicopter operated by ROTAK Helicopter Services with two pilots on board was involved in an accident in the area near Salmon,” ROTAK Helicopter Services told EastIdahoNews.com. “Emergency medical teams are responding to the scene.”

A spokeswoman with the U.S. Forest Service said an incident management team is handling the crash but further details were not released, including the conditions of the pilots.

The helicopter company said it would issue a full statement once information is confirmed.

The Moose Fire started Sunday about 5 miles (8 kilometers) southwest of North Fork in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

The Forest Service said helicopters have been used this week to support ground firefighting resources with water bucket drops.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Patricia Anderson was given a three year suspended service, one of which was fixed
Twin Falls provider given three year suspended service for fraud and obstruction
(File)
Twin Falls man dies in crash near American Falls
Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver stole a car, led law enforcement on a chase and...
Idaho State Police investigating pursuit, crash in south central Idaho
Crews from across the region are battling the Bray Fire, north of Bliss and west of Gooding.
UPDATE: Bray Fire burns 20,345 acres near Bliss
A brush fire has broken out near Gooding
Cause determined in brush fire near Gooding

Latest News

ISP logo
ISP issues missing persons alert for elderly man
Twin Falls School District Office. (KMVT/KSVT)
Twin Falls School District approves recommendation for armed guards
KMVT file photo of Filer High School
Filer School District to implement school resource officer
A photo from the Idaho Bureau of Land Management shows the Bray Fire
Southern Idaho has no fire restrictions amid spate of human-caused fires