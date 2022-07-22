Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Cases of hepatitis continue to rise in children

Mysterious cases of hepatitis in children
Mysterious cases of hepatitis in children
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:38 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Throughout the country, there has been an increase in cases of hepatitis in children.

For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report, we take a look at the disease.

Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver. Over the past few months, there has been an increase in cases of the virus, particularly in children under five.

There have been 300 cases of hepatitis in the United States and more than 600 cases in the world.

Many doctors are working to find out why there has been an increase in hepatitis in children, but until they find that out, one doctor is urging people to know the signs of the disease.

“When kids develop this, they are going to have a gastrointestinal issue,” said Bryan Mason, a physician. “So vomiting, (and) diarrhea, but one of the key signs to look for is jaundice, so just like little babies you look for yellowing of the skin, yellowing of the eyes, and so if your kid is sick that is something you should watch for, and if you notice any discoloring of the skin, the eyes, you should get them into your doctor to be tested.”

The risk is rare, but he says it is still important to be aware and to know the signs.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Patricia Anderson was given a three year suspended service, one of which was fixed
Twin Falls provider given three year suspended service for fraud and obstruction
Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver stole a car, led law enforcement on a chase and...
Idaho State Police investigating pursuit, crash in south central Idaho
(File)
Twin Falls man dies in crash near American Falls
Crews from across the region are battling the Bray Fire, north of Bliss and west of Gooding.
UPDATE: Bray Fire burns 20,345 acres near Bliss
A brush fire has broken out near Gooding
Cause determined in brush fire near Gooding

Latest News

School resource officers to now have Dayton Body Armor thanks to the community.
Community comes together to buy body armor for every school resource officer
Governor Little touted the funding as investment
Idaho finalizes and approves two parts of Little’s Leading Idaho plan
KMVT image July 2018 of Snake River near Twin Falls.
Board revises water shortfall prediction for Snake River
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Mauldin Farms
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Mauldin Farms