Fit and Well Idaho: Cases of hepatitis continue to rise in children

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Throughout the country, there has been an increase in cases of hepatitis in children.

For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report, we take a look at the disease.

Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver. Over the past few months, there has been an increase in cases of the virus, particularly in children under five.

There have been 300 cases of hepatitis in the United States and more than 600 cases in the world.

Many doctors are working to find out why there has been an increase in hepatitis in children, but until they find that out, one doctor is urging people to know the signs of the disease.

“When kids develop this, they are going to have a gastrointestinal issue,” said Bryan Mason, a physician. “So vomiting, (and) diarrhea, but one of the key signs to look for is jaundice, so just like little babies you look for yellowing of the skin, yellowing of the eyes, and so if your kid is sick that is something you should watch for, and if you notice any discoloring of the skin, the eyes, you should get them into your doctor to be tested.”

The risk is rare, but he says it is still important to be aware and to know the signs.

