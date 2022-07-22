Advertisement

Idaho closes fiscal year with $1.4 billion surplus

The fiscal year 2022 ended on July 1 with a revenue growth of 23.7%
(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:50 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho announced Friday it will end the fiscal year with a surplus of $1.4 billion.

According to Governor Brad Little, this will mean Idahoans can expect further tax cuts, as well as additional investments, though he did not specify what kind of investments that meant.

“Idaho’s economy is red-hot because of the resiliency of our citizens and businesses. Combined with years of fiscal conservativism, reining in state spending, and our status as the least regulated state in the country, we will be able to provide Idahoans even more tax relief and make key investments where they count,” Governor Little said. “As Idahoans grapple with ever-increasing prices for gas, food, energy, and everything in between under Biden’s watch, in Idaho we are leading the way and showing the rest of the country how to create prosperity for our people.”

“This year, we made the single largest investment in public schools in state history. The strength of Idaho’s economy and the sound management of state government mean we will continue to be able to invest record amounts into schools, roads, water, and other key areas to keep up with growth and improve the lives of the people we serve, Governor Little added.

