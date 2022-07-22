Idaho finalizes and approves two parts of Little’s Leading Idaho plan

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The State of Idaho has finalized and approved prioritizations for statewide infrastructure projects as part of Governor Brad Little’s Leading Idaho plan.

Improvements will be made to local bridges and child pedestrian paths.

“The local bridge and child pedestrian crossing investments help us keep up with growth and improve the economy and Idahoans’ safety and quality of life. They also potentially could keep your property taxes low. As local governments develop their budgets this summer and fall, they may not have to call on local property taxpayers to fill these important needs because state support helps offset the burden,” Governor Little said.

$200 million was approved in the surplus fiscal year 2022 funds for the local bridge program as part of the wider Leading Idaho plan, funds from which will be used to clear around one-third of the backlog of bridges that are either load restricted or considered in poor condition.

The state wants all projects using this funding to be complete within the next three years. The new bridge improvements will target important crossings used to access farmland, natural resources, or recreational areas.

428 local bridges were identified as being in poor condition or as having load restrictions at the start of the year. Nearly 40% of local bridges in Idaho are more than 50 years old, which is the designed lifespan for most bridges.

