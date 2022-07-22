Idaho Republicans concerned about crossover voting

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Ada County Republican delegate is concerned that Democrats are trying to infiltrate the Republican nominating process and weaken the conservative brand.

During the Idaho Republican Convention, Ada County delegate Branden Durst introduced a rule change related to crossover voting in Republican primaries. Durst said in not just this most recent primary, but in several past primaries, they have seen increased participation in the nominating process by those who are not Republican, and profess conservative values.

“What I don’t want is people who come into our primary, and know when they go to vote in that primary that they have no intention of voting for that same candidate in the general election. They are just trying to cut their losses, and get the least republican person elected or nominated,” Durst said.

Durst believes crossover voting impacted the Idaho Secretary State Republican Primary, where Stanley Rep. Dorothy Moon lost to Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane by a little more than 4,000 votes. Additionally thinks Rep. Ron Nate and Chad Christensen’s race were impacted by crossover voting.

“Legislatively there was probably close to 15 to 20 seats that were changes because of this,” Durst said.

In addition, he believes in this past May primary there were somewhere between 20,000 to 25,000 crossover voters. According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office the number of registered Republican voters from January to may jumped by nearly 20,000, from more than 530,000 in January to nearly 551,000 in May. However, secretary state’s office also said only about 3,300 registered Democrats switched to Republican before the March deadline. The biggest drop was in unaffiliated voters. In January there more than 310,000. In May there were barley 300,00. The number are sparking reaction amongst democrats.

“I think they are voting in perfect good faith. They are voting because they want best people, advancing to the general election,” said Democratic House Minority leader Ilana Rubel.

For those seeking to affiliate with the Idaho Republican Party, Durst rule change requires:

The elector has joined the Idaho Republican Party at least 12 months prior to the next primary election held in an even-numbered year.

The elector has not financially supported more than one candidate for public office of a political party, or any pollical party other than the Republican’s Party in the prior 25 months.

The elector has not been disaffiliated with the Republican Party in the prior 25 months.

The elector was not a member of any other political party in the prior 25 months

The elector has not voted in a primary or caucus for any other political party in the prior 25 months

The Ada County delegates rule proposal did spark some debate at the republican convention, with some feeling the change is necessary to prevent crossover voting, but others understood it but felt it might turn into a public relations nightmare.

In response to the rule proposal Rubel said, ”From a high level I find it very disappointing they feel the need to enforce this very lock step thinking, and basically forcing people say if you were ever a Democrat within recent memory of the last few years, if you ever supported a Democrat, they are basically sending the message we don’t want you voting.”

In end Durst’s rule change was adopted at the convention and is awaiting ratification by the Idaho Republican Central Committee by years end, and he doesn’t think it needs to go through the legislature.

“If it does require a statutory change we will have the language drafted up, and we will find legislative liaisons to make sure they have the respective caucuses in the House and Senate primed and ready to go to get the changes made so they can uphold the will of the voters in the State of Idaho,” Durst said.

In addition to Durst’s rule change, the Idaho delegates at the convention approved an Anti-Crossover resolution urging for the creation of Crossover Voting special committee. There was another resolution to caucus the Idaho Republican Party candidates in the general election The resolution states caucusing reduces the ability of Non-Republicans to infiltrate the Republican Party nomination process to influence and affect the outcomes. .

