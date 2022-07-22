Idaho’s unemployment rate stays at 2.5%
The city of Twin Falls had one the largest decrease in nonfarm jobs in the state
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:59 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The unemployment rate in the state of Idaho remained at 2.5% for the month of June, staying at a historic low.
Idaho’s workforce grew by 5,190 people, with labor force participation increasing by 0.1% to 62.5%.
Nonfarm jobs in the Gem State exceeded Department of Labor expectations in June, showing an increase of 4,200 jobs. Industries that saw the most growth were:
- State government: 5.6%
- Transportation, warehousing, and utilities: 1.8%
- Construction: 1.6%
- Nondurable goods manufacturing: 1.6%
- Financial activities: 1.5%
- Leisure and hospitality: 0.7%
Industries in Idaho that saw the steepest declines were natural resources at 6.5%. other services at 2.2%, and the federal government at 1.5%.
The city of Twin Falls had one the largest decrease in nonfarm jobs in the state with a 0.2% decline in the month of June.
