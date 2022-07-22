Lake Walcott to have low water levels for remainder of recreation season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Recreation season is in full swing, but lower water levels in the reservoirs are expected.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, Lake Walcott is expected to be about three to five feet lower because of below-normal run-off this year.

Levels may also be impacted by a construction project occurring at the American Falls Dam. We wanted to know how this will impact the remainder of the recreation season.

“That shouldn’t affect recreation...the boat ramp should still be operable, and fishing pretty much normal,” said Brian Stevens, a supervisory civil engineer for the Bureau of Reclamation.

The Bureau of Reclamation will continue to work with Idaho Power, Fish and Game, and the Department of Parks and Recreation throughout the remainder of the season.

