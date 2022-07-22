Advertisement

Lake Walcott to have low water levels for remainder of recreation season

(KMVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:08 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Recreation season is in full swing, but lower water levels in the reservoirs are expected.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, Lake Walcott is expected to be about three to five feet lower because of below-normal run-off this year.

Levels may also be impacted by a construction project occurring at the American Falls Dam. We wanted to know how this will impact the remainder of the recreation season.

“That shouldn’t affect recreation...the boat ramp should still be operable, and fishing pretty much normal,” said Brian Stevens, a supervisory civil engineer for the Bureau of Reclamation.

The Bureau of Reclamation will continue to work with Idaho Power, Fish and Game, and the Department of Parks and Recreation throughout the remainder of the season.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Patricia Anderson was given a three year suspended service, one of which was fixed
Twin Falls provider given three year suspended service for fraud and obstruction
Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver stole a car, led law enforcement on a chase and...
Idaho State Police investigating pursuit, crash in south central Idaho
(File)
Twin Falls man dies in crash near American Falls
Crews from across the region are battling the Bray Fire, north of Bliss and west of Gooding.
UPDATE: Bray Fire burns 20,345 acres near Bliss
A brush fire has broken out near Gooding
Cause determined in brush fire near Gooding

Latest News

Flags were ordered to half staff in the wake of their deaths
Little orders flags at half-staff for 2 fallen firefighters
Friday evening's online weather update {7/22/2022}
Armed Security coming to Twin Falls Elementary Schools
Questions abound over funding for Twin Falls School guards
The Twin Falls Animal Shelter
Twin Falls Animal Shelter reaches capacity once again