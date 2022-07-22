Little orders flags at half-staff for 2 fallen firefighters

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little has ordered flags to be placed at half staff to honor the two firefighters who died in a helicopter crash Thursday afternoon.

They died while fighting the Moose Fire burning near Stanley.

In a statement, he said:

“Our hearts are heavy with the news that we lost two firefighters, Thomas ‘Tommy’ Hayes of Post Falls and Jared Bird of Anchorage, Alaska, in the line of duty on the Moose Fire burning near Salmon. The men were experienced pilots, and both served our country in the armed forces. Our brave firefighters face extremely challenging conditions head-on to protect lives, property, and the land. Idahoans are praying for the loved ones and colleagues of these firefighters as we grieve this tremendous loss. This tragedy will be deeply felt by the families and by the wildland firefighting community.”

The flags will be flown at half-staff immediately until the day following the final memorial service. Little will release an additional announcement when the day of the final memorial service is known.

