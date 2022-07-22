Advertisement

Police force resigns in North Carolina town, citing hostile work environment

A North Carolina town lost its police chief as well as all its full-time police officers to resignation. (Source: WRAL, Kenly Police Department, Handout, CNN)
By Chelsea Donovan
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:01 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENLY, N.C. (WRAL) - A small North Carolina town lost its police chief of two decades as well as all its full-time police officers to resignation Wednesday.

The town of Kenly, home to about 2,000 residents, is left with just three part-time officers on its police force.

The officers who resigned were also joined by two town clerks who all accuse the new town manager of a hostile work environment.

The new town manager, Justine Jones, was hired last month.

Chief Josh Gibson was at the helm of the police force for two decades, and he is one of seven people who put in a resignation letter Wednesday. WRAL obtained that letter, as well as the ones from his officers and the two town clerks.

Gibson writes, “Due to a hostile work environment now present in the town of Kenly, I do not believe progress is possible.”

Utility clerk Christie Thomas writes, due to the current situations and stress, “I will not let myself be around that kind of atmosphere.”

WRAL asked Jones about the mass resignation, and she said she couldn’t talk about it as it’s a personnel matter.

WRAL also learned that Jones sued her previous employer in Richland County, South Carolina, for gender and racial discrimination after she was fired in 2015.

She alleged hostile treatment by county leaders and retaliation for reporting bad behavior. The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed.

Kenly’s town council is scheduling an emergency meeting to address the staffing crisis.

Meanwhile, the Johnston County Sheriff said his deputies will try to help pick up the slack for the missing police officers.

Copyright 2022 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Patricia Anderson was given a three year suspended service, one of which was fixed
Twin Falls provider given three year suspended service for fraud and obstruction
Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver stole a car, led law enforcement on a chase and...
Idaho State Police investigating pursuit, crash in south central Idaho
(File)
Twin Falls man dies in crash near American Falls
Crews from across the region are battling the Bray Fire, north of Bliss and west of Gooding.
UPDATE: Bray Fire burns 20,345 acres near Bliss
A brush fire has broken out near Gooding
Cause determined in brush fire near Gooding

Latest News

Help wanted sign
Idaho’s unemployment rate stays at 2.5%
Ada County Delegate Branden Durst says he believes crossover voting had an impact on the May...
Idaho Republicans concerned about crossover voting
Idaho closes fiscal year with $1.4 billion surplus
Nevada National Guard Chinook Helicopter. Not the Chinook mentioned in the article
Firefighting helicopter crashes into Idaho river, 2 on board