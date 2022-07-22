Questions abound over funding for Twin Falls School guards

Advertisement

Armed Security coming to Twin Falls Elementary Schools
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Recent violence across the nation has put everyone on high alert, including administrators in the Twin Falls School District.

“Based on some of the events that have happened in the country, including the situation in Uvalde, Texas, the district felt like, or leadership felt like, it was important to add another layer of security,” said Dr. brady Dickinson, the superintendent of the Twin Falls School District.

This new layer of security will come in the form of armed officers, similar to the school resource officers in high schools across TFSD, coming to elementary schools.

“Really targeting retired, or those with police backgrounds,” said Dickinson.

Because of a lack of resources within the Twin Falls Police, these positions will be privately contracted to the elementary schools. So how will the district pay for it? I asked Dickinson, who says mainly state and federal dollars will be used, at least for this year.

“We do use some money through what’s called ‘safe and drug-free schools’ which are dollars that come into the schools to help keep school safe, and then from there we have had an influx of federal dollars,” said Dickinson.

For the following years, funding will have to come from a supplemental levy, which will be up in March 2023.

“The community will have to make a decision on whether or not these are positions that they want to continue to be funded within our school system,” said Dickinson.

While the issue of armed security in a school with young children can be controversial, teachers in the district seem to be reacting to this in a positive way.

“As a kindergarten teacher, and an elementary teacher, I am happy that this is a step that the district is taking,” said Deanna Carter, a kindergarten teacher at Sawtooth Elementary School.

A topic like this can be tough to talk about with young children. However, Carter says students have already become used to a security presence.

“Officer Stevenson was the SRO officer at the high school, and he would come over to Sawtooth typically once a week and he was in his hull uniform and so he built that relationship with the students,” said Carter.

Dickinson says the decision is meant to combine the best of both worlds.

“At the end of the day it’s about finding a balance within our school systems because you want to have security, but you also want to have open, warm, welcoming schools,” he said.

