Ramsey, Trisha Renee

TWIN FALLS—Trisha Renee Ramsey, was born June 21, 1989, in Heyburn Idaho and passed away peacefully July 20, 2022, at her home in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Parents, Rick and Mitzi Ramsey of Heyburn Idaho and Melody Lewis and Gerald Griffiths of Hazelton, Idaho. Trisha attended schools in Heyburn and graduated from Minico High School, where she earned her CNA and loved working with the elderly.

In her short 33 years, Trisha did some living, from being a nanny to driving pilot cars and hot shot rigs in the oil fields in North Dakota. Trisha loved life and the outdoors, she was an FFA president, enjoyed welding, working on her vehicles, playing softball and even Powderpuff football while in high school. Trisha loved to explore Idaho while camping, shooting, fishing and hunting. She was active in the Oregon Trail Muzzleloaders club. Trisha loved competition; she was always looking to better herself. Trisha was very smart and could figure anything out, to a small craft project to replacing the transfer case in her pickup.

Trisha met Kenny Ferrie, her best friend, four years ago and they shared their life and excursions together. Trisha had a quirky sense of humor and a laugh that was loud and boisterous! Trisha’s favorite person to hang out with was her Aunt Penney!

Trisha is survived by her Father, Rick Ramsey and his wife Mitzi Ramsey, her Mother, Melody Lewis and Gerald Griffiths; and her grandmother, Janice Boyd; three brothers, TJ (Heather) Ramsey, Tyrell (Tressa) Ramsey and Jeremy (Amanda) Albertson, and two sisters, Shiloh Ramsey (Troy Stark), Amanda (Jonny) Brekke; and two aunts, Lori Ramsey (Sean Markote) and Penney Ramsey.

Trisha was preceded in death by her Grandpa & Grandma Ramsey, Grandpa Boyd, Grandpa & Grandma Brower, Grandpa and Grandma Duff, Grandpa and Grandma Hill; and her aunt Renee, and her uncle John.

Urn placement will be at the Marion Cemetery, Oakley Idaho, with a small family gathering. Please join us for a Celebration of Life which will be held on August 5, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at the Sunrise P-River Ranch, 153 East 400 South, Rupert, Idaho.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

