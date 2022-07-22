Advertisement

Stage 1 fire restrictions to be implemented for central Idaho

Fire officials say the fire danger in east-central Idaho is very high
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:46 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SALMON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fire officials announced Friday evening they will be implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions next week.

The restrictions will take place just after midnight on July 26, and will apply to federal, state, state endowment, private forestland, and rangelands within the designated area, according to a joint press release from the Idaho Department of Lands, BLM, U.S. Forest Service, and USDA.

The area of those restrictions includes portions of Custer County located north and east of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area excluding the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.

Under the restrictions, the following behaviors will be implemented:

  • Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within a designated recreation site, or on their own land, and only within an owner-provided fire structure
  • Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials

Exceptions to the restrictions are as follows:

  • Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act
  • Persons using a fire solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material. Persons using a stove fire
  • Persons using stove fires with a chimney of at least five (5) feet in length and employing a spark arrester with a maximum mesh screen opening of ¼ inch.
  • Persons using metal fire pans* (see definition) within ¼ mile of:

a. The Salmon River from the Corn Creek launch site to Vinegar Creek.

b. The Middle Fork of the Salmon River.

c. The Selway River from the Paradise boat launch to Race Creek.

d. The Snake River from Hells Canyon Dam to the City of Lewiston.

e. Salmon River from Vinegar Creek to its mouth at the Snake River below the mean high-water mark.

f. South Fork of the Snake River from Palisades Dam to Mike Walker Boat Access.

g. Henry’s Fork of the Snake River from St. Anthony to Mike Walker Boat Access.

  • Private landowners using charcoal (disposed of properly) or propane barbecues on their own lands
  • Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice
  • Any federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force, in the performance of an official duty

Fire officials say under the restrictions, campfires are only allowed in recreation sites within metal/concrete fire pits.

They also remind people that fire danger across east-central Idaho is very high.

