Advertisement

Twin Falls Animal Shelter reaches capacity once again

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter
The Twin Falls Animal Shelter(Garrett | KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is once again at capacity.

To help alleviate the burden on the shelter, they are partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for their National Adoption Weekend.

The adoption hours are Friday until 5:00 p.m. and Saturday at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. All adoption fees are free during this time.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Patricia Anderson was given a three year suspended service, one of which was fixed
Twin Falls provider given three year suspended service for fraud and obstruction
Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver stole a car, led law enforcement on a chase and...
Idaho State Police investigating pursuit, crash in south central Idaho
(File)
Twin Falls man dies in crash near American Falls
Crews from across the region are battling the Bray Fire, north of Bliss and west of Gooding.
UPDATE: Bray Fire burns 20,345 acres near Bliss
A brush fire has broken out near Gooding
Cause determined in brush fire near Gooding

Latest News

School resource officers to now have Dayton Body Armor thanks to the community.
Community comes together to buy body armor for every school resource officer
Mysterious cases of hepatitis in children
Fit and Well Idaho: Cases of hepatitis continue to rise in children
Governor Little touted the funding as investment
Idaho finalizes and approves two parts of Little’s Leading Idaho plan
KMVT image July 2018 of Snake River near Twin Falls.
Board revises water shortfall prediction for Snake River