Twin Falls Animal Shelter reaches capacity once again

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is once again at capacity.

To help alleviate the burden on the shelter, they are partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for their National Adoption Weekend.

The adoption hours are Friday until 5:00 p.m. and Saturday at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. All adoption fees are free during this time.

