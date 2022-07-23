Advertisement

Eden farmer discusses the impacts of crippling inflation

Idaho farmers are feeling the pinch of higher inflation(KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:19 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the current rate of inflation hovering around 9%, many Idaho farmers are wondering when they are going to get a break, as many dealt with difficult conditions last year.

Eden producer Rick Brune has been farmer for more than 30 years, harvesting crops like barley, corn, wheat, alfalfa, and edible beans. He said some years its tough to be a farmer, and others times its comforting.

“You wonder at times, especially when I have classmates that are retired and stuff, but at the end of the day you can look back and see exactly what you have gotten done sop that’s been a benefit for me, and I enjoy being in the outdoors for sure,” Brune said.

Last year he and other producers had to deal with physically and mentally draining drought conditions, which forced some of his yields to be off a little bit.

“The hardest part was probably managing my water, and getting it around on the farm at the right times,” he said.

Now it’s inflation, which is hovering around 9% for consumers, but for farmers its it close to 100% on some good said Brune.

“Fuel has more than doubled. Fertilizer has more than doubled. Wages are up more than ⅓ than what I was expecting in our original budgets,” he said.

With fuels cost in the $5.00 range, and fertilizer cost anywhere $350 to $500 depending on the field, Brune said his overall operational budget is 25% higher than last year. He said inflation is one of the reasons he didn’t plant a corn crop this year.

“This is the worst(inflation) I have experienced for sure. I was alive the times dad talks about, but I didn’t feel the effects of it,” Brune said.

The good news for some Idaho producers this year is crop prices are up this year from last year, but even with rising crop prices that doesn’t seem to be enough to help producers deal with the burden of inflation.

“For farmers its six months, nine months they are carrying that debt before they are actually able to get that money for those crops. It’s part of the reason I picked some of the crops that I did. I would be able to get the money up front and sooner,” Brune said.

Additionally, he said about 80% of farmers are maxed out on their budgets, “that’s a tough spot to be in. it is physically and mentally demanding.”

Brune said in order to break even this year his projections will have to be up 10% to 15% , but the silver lining in all of this is the increased price of hay, which is around $275 to $300 a ton.

“The way the hay market has gone that has covered a lot of my unexpected cost so far, we should be able to get 3 to 4 cuttings this year,” he said.

In the end he said some producers are having to use some of the equity in their land to cover the extra operational cost this year, but he said he is sitting better than expected.

“We were better prepared coming into this. We always have as much of a savings account as we can to cover,” he said.

