Quality Education Initiative ruled eligible for November ballot

(SK)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:15 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Secretary of State Lawrence Denney announced Friday that the Quality Education ballot is eligible for the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Denney’s office confirmed the initiative met the signature threshold in at least 19 legislative districts. It needed at least 64,945 valid petition signatures, and be distributed across at least 18 legislative districts with at least 6% of registered voters from each district.

The initiative would boost funding for Idaho public schools by over $300 million a year.

