Twin Falls stumbles in opener of AA state tournament; Buhl falls in Area C Legion A title game

Upper Valley used a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Cowboys
Upper Valley used a walk-off to beat the Cowboys
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:29 AM MDT
NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the first round of the AA Idaho American Legion baseball tournament, the Upper Valley Bulldogs upset the Twin Falls Cowboys.

Upper Valley used a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Cowboys.

Upper Valley Bulldogs 6, Twin Falls Cowboys 5

Twin Falls will play the Lewis Clark Twins Saturday at 10 a.m. in an elimination game.

A LEGION SCORES

Area C championship game

Pocatello Razorbacks 16, Buhl Tribe 9

Finishing second, Buhl still qualifies for the A state tournament starting July 27 in Pocatello.

Consolation bracket game

Pocatello Rebels 2, Minico Storm 1

Fifth-place game

Minico Storm 7, Idaho Falls Grizzlies 6

With the win against the Idaho Falls Grizzlies, Minico clinches Area C’s last spot in the state tournament.

