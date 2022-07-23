Twin Falls stumbles in opener of AA state tournament; Buhl falls in Area C Legion A title game

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the first round of the AA Idaho American Legion baseball tournament, the Upper Valley Bulldogs upset the Twin Falls Cowboys.

Upper Valley used a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Cowboys.

Upper Valley Bulldogs 6, Twin Falls Cowboys 5

Twin Falls will play the Lewis Clark Twins Saturday at 10 a.m. in an elimination game.

A LEGION SCORES

Area C championship game

Pocatello Razorbacks 16, Buhl Tribe 9

Finishing second, Buhl still qualifies for the A state tournament starting July 27 in Pocatello.

Consolation bracket game

Pocatello Rebels 2, Minico Storm 1

Fifth-place game

Minico Storm 7, Idaho Falls Grizzlies 6

With the win against the Idaho Falls Grizzlies, Minico clinches Area C’s last spot in the state tournament.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.