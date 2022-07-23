Twin Falls stumbles in opener of AA state tournament; Buhl falls in Area C Legion A title game
Upper Valley used a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Cowboys
NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the first round of the AA Idaho American Legion baseball tournament, the Upper Valley Bulldogs upset the Twin Falls Cowboys.
Upper Valley Bulldogs 6, Twin Falls Cowboys 5
Twin Falls will play the Lewis Clark Twins Saturday at 10 a.m. in an elimination game.
A LEGION SCORES
Area C championship game
Pocatello Razorbacks 16, Buhl Tribe 9
Finishing second, Buhl still qualifies for the A state tournament starting July 27 in Pocatello.
Consolation bracket game
Pocatello Rebels 2, Minico Storm 1
Fifth-place game
Minico Storm 7, Idaho Falls Grizzlies 6
With the win against the Idaho Falls Grizzlies, Minico clinches Area C’s last spot in the state tournament.
