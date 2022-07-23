Advertisement

Twin Falls woman dies in Highway 93 crash

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:58 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls woman passed away from her injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 93 in Twin Falls County early Friday evening.

Idaho State Police says a Wendell man, 26, was driving a 2014 Ford Edge westbound on 3700 North, when he didn’t stop at the intersection and was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze who was headed north on Highway 93.

The driver of the Ford and his passenger, a 25-year-old woman from Castleford, both wearing seatbelts, were taken to local hospitals. His other passenger, a 44-year-old woman from Twin Falls wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 40-year-old man from Buhl was wearing a seatbelt and was not transported.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department, the Filer Police Department, the Filer Fire Department, and the Twin Falls County Coroner also responded to the scene.

US 93 was blocked for three hours.

