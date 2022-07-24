Advertisement

Arson determined in Double A Cafe fire

By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Jerome, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to the Idaho State Fire Marshals Office, investigators from the fire marshal’s office and Jerome Fire Department determined that a fire at the shuttered Double A Cafe in downtown Jerome was arson.

Information is being sought from the public into identifying the person or persons responsible for this fire.

1 877-75-ARSON.

