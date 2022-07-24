Cruzin the Canyon car show into its third year offering trade school scholarships

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An effort to see more young Idahoans to show interest in trade careers began three years ago when Kaleb Brunson started Cruzin the Canyon Car Show.

The show uses registration costs to create scholarships for students enrolling in trade schools and this year, Brunson and his team saw real-life results from his efforts.

Two scholarship recipients from the original show were in attendance, both of which have finished their trade programs and have earned jobs in their respective industries.

Brunson says seeing them invigorates him to continue his mission.

“A hundred percent of the money goes to kids going to trade schools,” said Brunson. “There are no kids getting into it, there’s nobody following us as far as plumbers, electricians, HVACs, nurses. So, we’re really pushing trade schools to kids.”

Last year Brunson and his team were able to award two $2,500 scholarships.

For students interested in applying for a Cruzin the Canyon scholarship visit their website.

