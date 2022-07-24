Gooding residents relieved after close call with a wildfire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fires were all too familiar over the last week in Southern Idaho, especially earlier on—with one in Lake Walcott, and the much larger Bray Fire in Gooding County. Both fires were human-caused.

“Something as small as a spark can turn into thousands of acres quicker than you could imagine,” said Kelsey Brizendine with the Bureau of Land Management. The Bray Fire reached just over 20,000 acres at its peak, and was headed toward the City of Gooding.

While it didn’t reach the city itself, some residents were concerned about the potential danger of it reaching some structures on the northwest outskirts of town.

“We have a lot of farming communities out there, including my dad’s house out by that direction,” said Gooding resident Maraleh Hansen.

During the peak of the blaze, multiple structures were threatened. Hansen said one of her friends living in the farming communities northwest of town felt the flames were too close for comfort.

“She said she could see it from her back porch,” said Hansen. “She could see it coming fast enough. She was packing her stuff and getting ready to evacuate.”

As the sun went down, the winds calmed. This ultimately kept the flames away from the city of Gooding.

“We were truly blessed the fact that the wind died down,” said Hansen. “Honestly, if you look at it from our standpoint, this is our community. These are our friends, our neighbors, and our families. [Events like] these directly affect all of us.”

With little rain expected in the forecast, fire officials said it’s important to remember to be smart out there.

“Making sure your chains are properly attached to your trailers, making sure your vehicles tires are properly inflated, and the tires on your trailers are in good working quality,” said Brizendine. “Making sure you avoid target shooting on days where it’s hot, dry, and windy.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.