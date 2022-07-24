Lemhi County Sheriff announces evacuation status for the Woodtick Wildfire

Northwest Meyers Cove, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Due to the Woodtick Fire the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office has announced an evacuation Status for residents at Camas Creek. They are now in a GO status, which means immediate evacuation is necessary. Residents at Castle Creek and Sliver Creek, including Ramshorn Creek are in SET status, meaning they should prepare for the possibility of evacuation.

According to the U.S. Forest Service the Woodtick fire is burning at an estimated 1,434 acres six miles northwest of the Meyers Cove in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the Middle Fork Ranger District. The cause of the fire is lightning.

It is burning in steep, rugged terrain with hazards including snags and a potential for rolling debris. After multiple attempts to go direct on the fire and crews being unable effectively engage due to safety reasons. The U.S. Forest Service has switched strategies and is using a combination of a point protection strategy and a confine and contain strategy on the fire.

A point protection strategy is a wildfire response strategy which protects specific assets or highly valued resources from the wildfire without directly halting the continued spread of the wildfire.

A confine and contain strategy is, when safe to do so, firefighters will implement response actions (e.g. line construction, burn‐out, bucket drops, etc.) to connect natural barriers in the area. The confine and contain strategy attempts to restrict the wildfire to a defined area, to the extent possible, by using natural barriers augmented by response actions.

Yesterday, fire spread to was to the west towards Camas Creek. The increase in fire activity was mainly due to strong winds impacting the fire area and an increase in fuel loading and strong downslope nighttime winds. Sustained crown runs, short range spotting and isolated torching was observed.

The forest service is asking visitors to be aware of the very high fire danger for the Salmon‐Challis National Forest. Forest officials are asking the public to be extremely careful when recreating on the forest and to remember that it’s your job and responsibility to properly maintain and extinguish all campfires. Due to current weather and fuel conditions it’s especially imperative for the public to be judicious with campfires.

The wildfire was discovered July 14th at approximately 05:00 PM, 27 miles west of Challis, and 55 total personnel are responding to the fire.

Estimated time of containment is September 1st

Nationally, there are 24 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy, and 103 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.