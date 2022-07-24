Advertisement

Moose Fire spreads to more than 32,000 acres

By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 2:59 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
West of North Fork , Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Moose Fire along the Salmon River in the Salmon‐Challis National Forest has grown to more than 32,000 acres, and is zero percent contained, according to the U.S, Forest Service

Officials said as of Sunday morning fire behavior is expected to increase the likelihood of spread on the western side of the fire perimeter, south of the Salmon River towards Spring Creek. On the eastern flank, fire is expected to spread east towards North Fork with potential spotting to the north side of the Salmon River. Fire growth is also anticipated to the south towards the Moose Creek area. Firefighters will continue structure protection along Salmon River Road and Highway 93 to protect values at risk using a point protection strategy.

Additionally, a pilot car will continue escorting traffic along the Salmon River Road between Highway 93 at North Fork and the Boy Scout Camp, 1.5 miles west of Indianola Guard Station, if it is safe.

Currently, more than 700 personnel are assigned to the fire as well as 19 hand crews, 36 engines, and multiple helicopters.

The Lemhi County Sheriff has placed residents on the west side of Highway 93 from Tower Creek to North Fork in a “GO” evacuation status. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found at https://www.lemhicountyidaho.org/site-home/urgent-alerts/latest-updates-moose-creek-fire.

A Forest closure order has been implemented, restricting trail and road access in the forest.

Access to the Middle Fork take-out and Main Fork put-in is limited to both private and guided parties. The River Road, the primary access route o both the put-in and take-out, is being managed by pilot car, but may be closed by increased fire behavior along the road.

An alternate route has been identified along the Panther Creek, Deep Creek, and Williams Creek roads. This is a significantly longer route along lower standard roads and could pose safety concerns. The alternative route also shares traffic with the Cobalt Mine and Black Bird Mine, who haul heavy mine equipment to the mine site, posing further traffic and safety concerns

The fire was discovered July 17th at approximately 4:00 PM, 21 miles north of Salmon, and is burning in grass, brush , and timber.

The estimated time of containment is August 30th.

