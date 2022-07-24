Advertisement

Sailfish leaps out of water, injures woman off Florida coast

The sailfish stabbed the 70-year-old woman in the groin area with its pointed bill while she...
The sailfish stabbed the 70-year-old woman in the groin area with its pointed bill while she was standing in the boat as two companions tried to bring it in on a fishing line, according to the sheriff's office.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:59 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Fla. (AP) - A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the bill of a 100-pound sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were trying to reel it in on a boat near the Florida coast, authorities said.

The sailfish stabbed the woman from Arnold, Maryland in the groin area with its pointed bill on Tuesday while she was standing in the boat as two companions tried to bring it in on a fishing line about two miles (3.2 kilometers) offshore from Stuart, Florida, according to a report from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The companions applied pressure to the wound, and the woman was taken to Stuart for medical treatment.

The woman told deputies that the attack happened so fast that she didn’t have time to react, according to the sheriff’s office report.

Sailfish are among the fastest fish species in the ocean and, like the swordfish, are recognizable by their extended, pointed bills.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver stole a car, led law enforcement on a chase and...
Idaho State Police investigating pursuit, crash in south central Idaho
Generic police lights
Twin Falls woman dies in Highway 93 crash
Crews from across the region are battling the Bray Fire, north of Bliss and west of Gooding.
UPDATE: Bray Fire burns 20,345 acres near Bliss
52-year-old Patricia Anderson was given a three year suspended service, one of which was fixed
Twin Falls provider given three year suspended service for fraud and obstruction
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal crash

Latest News

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was able to safely remove the suspect, 15-year-old...
Deputies: Teen arrested after taking 6 hostage at Fla. home
A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after authorities say he held six people hostage in a...
Armed teen held 6 hostage in standoff with SWAT, investigators say
Twin Falls City Park
Twin Falls Rotary hosts 11th annual Ice Cream Funday
Car show to raise money for trade school scholarships
Cruzin the Canyon car show into its third year offering trade school scholarships