Twin Falls Rotary hosts 11th annual Ice Cream Funday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls City Park was an ice cream lover’s paradise on Saturday, with the eleventh Ice Cream Funday hosted by Twin Falls Rotary.

The event brings local businesses together for a little friendly competition. Each business partners with Cloverleaf Creamery to create its own ice cream flavor and that’s when the public takes over.

For ten dollars, people can try each ice cream flavor and rank the flavors from best to worst.

The money raised at the event goes to the rotary’s planned remodeling of Frontier Park’s bathrooms, a project that takes more time and money than planned.

“It is a moving target. We’ve had a lot of companies step up who are doing donations,” said Jill Skeem from the Twin Falls Rotary. “This community is great, and I know that, with their support, we’re going to reach the goal.”

For more information about the project or to make a donation to the cause contact the Twin Falls Rotary.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.