Wildfire south of Pocatello 65% contained

Pocatello, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According the Idaho Bureau of Land Management, fire crews have made outstanding progress Sunday on the East Gap Fire. The wildfire is currently 65% contained, with full containment estimated at 10 p.m. Sunday.

There still will be visible smoke from I-15 as the fire continues to burn pockets of unburned fuel located in the interior of the fire.

Crews worked late into the night on Saturday to reinforce containment lines in anticipation of low humidity and breezy conditions.

Due to more accurate mapping the size, the fire was decreased to 265 acres.

The fire just south of Pocatello was reported Saturday morning at approximately 1:25 a.m., and was originally projected at 300 acres.

Seven engines responded to the incident, and two additional crews responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

