Declo man given 11 years for methamphetamine distribution

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Declo man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, officials with the Department of Justice said Monday.

Melvin Misale Alcaraz-Valdez was also ordered to serve five years of probation following his release.

Officials say they investigated multiple people for distributing methamphetamine between March of 2020 and 2021 in the Minidoka and Cassia County area.

Officers found that Alacarez-Valdez was actively engaged in the distribution of the drug, as well as being in possession of large amounts of it. Four pounds of methamphetamine were recovered during the investigation.

Officials say the cooperation of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Idaho State Police, Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Nampa Police Department, and Ada County Sheriff’s Department lead to the charges.

