Drought rolls on as growing season continues

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the growing season continues and the days stay hot and dry, the drought persists in southern Idaho.

But just how bad are the conditions right now? According to the Idaho Department of Water Resources, it could be much worse.

“We were looking at a situation where we could have faced a pretty catastrophic drought across the state,” said David Hoekema with the IDWR. “It was looking to be pretty record-setting, like a 2001 or 1994 type of year.”

But thanks to the wet and cool spring, the state sits in pretty much the same position as it did last year. However, the state is still in its second consecutive year of a drought, and he expects next year to remain the same.

“Because we do expect, like last year, the reservoir system on the Snake (River) to be really low, with very minimal carry over so the likelihood of drought continuing next year is really high,” said Hoekema.

The Twin Falls Canal Company announced Monday morning that deliveries will be cut back to a half-inch per share beginning on Aug 1.

“Really, it equates to 16% less water to the water users to our project right now,” said Jay Barlogi with IDWR. “They are already at 16% less so it’ll be 32% less water than normal years.”

He says it will be a struggle for everyone over the next four weeks, but he is focused on making it to the end of the growing season.

“The reach gains and the natural flow of the river are down significantly this year, which is causing us to use our storage water much earlier and at a higher rate than normal,” said Barlogi. “So we don’t have any other choice but to back off of our diversions to half an inch in order to extend our storage water so we can finish our season.”

