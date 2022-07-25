Fire officials continue to warn recreators to be safe when outdoors

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fires around southern Idaho and the western United States have fire officials wondering if recreators may begin seeking places that have avoided the burn thus far.

As those seeking summer fun outdoors descend on different areas around the Gem State, the risk for fire in those areas increases. Simply put, more people, more risk.

As you head out to explore the beauty of Idaho, fire officials ask that you remain cognizant of your surroundings for the sake of your safety and the health of the environment.

“Just being aware of your surroundings,” says Kelsey Brizendine of Twin Falls Bureau of Land Management. “If it starts to seem really smoky, get a good idea of where that smoke is coming from, pay attention to it being hot and dry and windy. Those conditions can change things really quickly.”

