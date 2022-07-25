Fish salvage order issued for Big Wood River

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has issued a fish salvage order for the Big Wood River below the Magic Dam and Richfield Canal diversion.

The salvage order comes after the Big Wood Canal Company notified IDFG the gates at Magic Dam would soon close, leading to flow reductions or cessation of flow, de-watering the Big Wood River around a mile below the and the Richfield canal.

IDFG’s order will begin July 28 and last until Oct. 1. The department has ordered bag and possession limits be removed on portions of the Big Wood River below the dam from a point beginning at the railroad trestle.

Their order also includes the Richfield Canal from the upstream point of diversion from the Big Wood River to its confluence with the Little Wood River.

The salvage order will not include reservoir waters behind the Magic Dam. The portion of the Big Wood River immediately below the Magic Dam is not included in the order due to the springs providing enough water to support local fish populations.

Fish may be taken by any method, except for firearms, explosives, chemicals, or electric current effective July 28 until Oct. 1, the IDFG says.

