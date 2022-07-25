New statue in Burley carries heavy meaning for local community

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On its release Monday, a new statue in front of the Burley public library has a deeper meaning than one may think.

Director Tayce Robinson wanted to display a statue in front of the library in honor of his two children, who sadly passed away shortly after they were born.

He then realized that the statue could be a representation of any child who has passed away too soon. The statue was welded out of steel and will now stand there in those children’s honor.

“So this statue is here in memory of Charles Graydon Robinson and Alice Jolene Robinson, and all children gone too soon,” said Robinson. “It is placed here to be a place of remembrance and beautification.”

The artist is Jacob Dean out of Cedar City, Utah. He says the piece took him months to make and he hopes it honors all the children who have passed.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.