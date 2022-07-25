Advertisement

New statue in Burley carries heavy meaning for local community

The artist is Jacob Dean out of Cedar City, Utah
Burley Public Library releases new statue.
Burley Public Library releases new statue.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On its release Monday, a new statue in front of the Burley public library has a deeper meaning than one may think.

Director Tayce Robinson wanted to display a statue in front of the library in honor of his two children, who sadly passed away shortly after they were born.

He then realized that the statue could be a representation of any child who has passed away too soon. The statue was welded out of steel and will now stand there in those children’s honor.

“So this statue is here in memory of Charles Graydon Robinson and Alice Jolene Robinson, and all children gone too soon,” said Robinson. “It is placed here to be a place of remembrance and beautification.”

The artist is Jacob Dean out of Cedar City, Utah. He says the piece took him months to make and he hopes it honors all the children who have passed.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Coroners ID woman who died in Highway 93 crash
Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver stole a car, led law enforcement on a chase and...
Idaho State Police investigating pursuit, crash in south central Idaho
Crews from across the region are battling the Bray Fire, north of Bliss and west of Gooding.
UPDATE: Bray Fire burns 20,345 acres near Bliss
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal crash
ISP continue to investigate the incident, which occurred early Saturday morning
Wyoming man faces 9 felony charges in officer-involved shooting, other occurences

Latest News

Drought rolls on as growing season continues
The old railroad trestle 1.25 miles below Magic Dam on the Big Wood River
Fish salvage order issued for Big Wood River
test
test
As you head out to explore the beauty of Idaho, fire officials ask that you remain cognizant of...
Fire officials continue to warn recreators to be safe when outdoors